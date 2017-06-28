Will Co. Health Department Issues Fourth of July Picnic Safety Guidelines

The Will County Health Department is reminding people that with outdoor picnics during this Fourth of July weekend there are common health and safety tips that are overlooked. . Frequent hand washing is recommended, such as when preparing foods at home, and again before cooking them at your picnic site. All produce should be washed before leaving home. And upon arrival at the picnic site, it is important to clean the surfaces of all tables that will be used, as well as barbeque equipment and utensils. As for the temperatures of the food, the “temperature danger zone” of between 41 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit must be avoided to prevent the growth of bacteria. Also, it is important to avoid cross-contamination hazards. For example, it is best to marinate foods in the refrigerator before leaving for your picnic. Another often overlooked factor is to not reuse marinade that was already used on raw meet as a sauce while eating at the table. Instead, you should set aside some of the marinade for use at the table in a separate container ahead of time. Finally, any plates or utensils that were used to handle raw meat should not be used to serve food until they are cleaned and sanitized.