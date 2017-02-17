Will Co. Sheriff’s Department Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Terminally Ill Man

Will County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a missing 53-year-old Frankfort Township man. Daniel S. Delia left his residence on Monday afternoon and did not return. Family members advised deputies that Daniel had been recently diagnosed with a terminal illness and they were concerned about his safety. Daniel’s vehicle was also missing, along with a firearm. Daniel’s phone, wallet, and a note addressed to his family was left at the residence. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Mr. Delia. He is described as a male, white, age 53. His vehicle is a 2014 black Ford F-150 with Illinois license plate #1497997. A black hi-cap is attached to the rear of the truck. If anyone has any information or if you observe this vehicle, please contact your local police department or the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Unit, at 815-727-8575.