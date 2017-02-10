Will County 911 Centers Receive Grants From the State

Will County’s 911 board has received some overdue funds from the state — enough to allow it to provide grants to its dispatch centers, police and fire departments. The county’s Emergency Telephone System Board, which oversees 911 operations in the county was recently awarded $1 million in grants. Each individual departments grant ranged from $1,000 to over $91,000 per department. Joliet,the largest dispatch center in Will County will receive $88,136, and its police and fire departments will each receive $91,000.

The ETSB derives its funding from the 86-cent surcharge that is applied to every phone line. The state advisory board is now writing legislation in an effort to increase that to $1.05, to provide adequate funding to the Illinois State Police, which now administers the state’s 911 system, instead of the Illinois Commerce Commission. If the state legislature passes the proposal, Will County would receive an additional $250,000 per year.