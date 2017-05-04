Will County Authorities Consider Toddler’s Death Possible Crime

Records from the Will County Sheriff’s Office are revealing that officers had visited the home where toddler Semaj Crosby was found dead about 60 times over the past year. The Chicago “Sun-Times” reports that the sheriff’s office limited their request for records because of what police called “an ongoing criminal investigation.” Previously police had only characterized the 16-month-old’s death last week as suspicious. Police records show that 40 calls on the Joliet Township home were for probation checks, but others were for welfare checks, domestic disturbances, subpoena delivery, crisis intervention and an arson investigation. The child’s body was found under a sofa in the home last month, but an autopsy was inconclusive on the cause of her death.