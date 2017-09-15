There’s another option for disposing of a used American flag. The Will County Board has installed a new flag retirement box on the first floor of the Will County Building. The flag disposal box is the result of a partnership between the Board, the National Association of Counties, and the National Flag Foundation. Residents who wish to dispose of a flag should fold it respectfully before placing it in the box.

The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette – everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. It says: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Members of the local Boy Scouts will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags.

“This centrally-located drop-off provides convenience while respecting our national symbol,? says Will County Board Chair of Legislative Committee, Suzanne Hart (R-Naperville). ”

NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase says: “We are pleased to provide these flag retirement boxes. Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service and community engagement.”

Residents can find the flag disposal box at the Will County Building located at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet on the first floor.