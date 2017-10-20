Will County Board Lowers Tax Rate

The Will County Board voted to lower the tax rate on the county portion of residents’ tax bills for the third year in a row. The board voted at their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, October 19th. The two percent reduction brings the tax rate down to .5941 percent. At the same time, the county will increase funding for the Health Department by $359,000. The board voted 14-9 along party lines to establish the tax levy.

Finance Committee Chair Mike Fricilone (R-Homer Glen) says “We’re holding the line on taxes. We’ve lowered the tax rate on the county portion of the tax bill and increased funding for the Health Department, which provides vital services to our residents.”

The reduction in the county tax rate comes on the heels of statewide legislation passed out of Springfield this year that cuts funding to Will County by $2.4 million. However, Fricilone said that the taxpayer pool in Will County has grown, which spreads the burden out and allows for the reduction.

“We’ve been asked to do more with less,” said Will County Board Minority Leader Herb Brooks (D-Joliet). “Over the past several years, we’ve seen the state cut funding across the board, including to mental health services, so I’m very happy that we’re able to provide some additional funding for our Health Department, which is stretched thin.”

The county board is now scheduled to begin formulating their spending plan which will come before the full board in November.