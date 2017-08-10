Will County Board Member Announces Candidacy for Will County Clerk

Will County Board District 9 representative Lauren Staley-Ferry has confirmed to WJOL that she will be running for the office of Will County Clerk in 2018.

Staley-Ferry was elected to the Will County in 2014 and will be running for the democratic nomination. The Farmer’s Week Review is reporting that two current candidates will be running for the GOP nomination. They are current employee of the clerk’s office, Mary Kay Campbell, and Laurie McPhillips, who ran for county executive in the 2016 election. Current Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots announced her retirement last month after serving 16 years as the County Clerk.