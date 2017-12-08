Will County Board Member Issues Apology

A Will County Board member has issued an apology after an old police report surfaced. Board member Lauren Staley-Ferry from the 9th district, spoke with the Kevin Kollins show and says nearly 15 years ago in Arizona, while working at a job, she took a check from her then employer and made the check out to herself in the amount of $500.

The case has been dismissed and Staley Ferry says she is in the process of working with a lawyer to pay off the debt. Staley-Ferry is running for the Will County Clerk after Nancy Schultz-Voots is retiring. To hear the entire interview, click below.

Statement from Lauren Staley-Ferry:

Over 15 years ago I faced what I believe to be an extreme situation with no way out. I made a mistake that I am truly sorry for. When confronted then, I told the truth and did my best to rectify the situation. In the many years since then, I have continually worked to make up for my past and become a person people depend upon and trust.

I understand many people face difficult situations and I take full responsibility for my poor decision. I have to live with the disappointment I have caused others and for that I am truly sorry. My years working with Make-A-Wish, Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Spanish Community Center, women?s advocacy groups and many other reputable organizations have helped me further realize the importance of public service.

I’m far from perfect but have used my past experiences to make positive changes in my life. Since then, I have continually worked to not let this incident define me, and to be an honorable person.

In order for me to be a role model for my son, I finished college, worked 11 years at a global firm, and earned numerous promotions along the way. I’ve demonstrated that I am a loyal employee and dedicated public servant — qualities I have proven, time and again over the years — the same qualities I will bring to the Clerk’s office.