Will County Board Member To Speak On NACo Health Roundtable

Will County Board member Denise Winfrey of Joliet has been selected to participate in the Healthy Counties Roundtable Discussion for the national Association of Counties (NACo) this April in Connecticut. Winfrey says with cuts to the healthcare system looming, she wants to make sure the concerns of her constituents are known at the national level.

NACo’s Healthy Counties Initiative, which is hosting the discussion and of which Will County is a member, aims to help counties address health issues on a local level. NACo is a lobbying group and the only national organization that represents county government in the United States. NACo has the ability to present issues to federal legislators and make the needs and opinions of counties count at the national level. The roundtable is scheduled for April 5th and 6th.