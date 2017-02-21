Will County Board Member Won’t Resign Despite Calls For Him To Do So

Will County Board member Steve Balich says he has no intention of resigning. The republican from Homer Township says he has a right to free speech after he shared a post written by someone else that claimed the women’s march was a “protest of grumpy old women and their wives.” The Herald News reports, some have demanded Balich resign. Balich took down the post on January 20th, offered an apology during the board’s Executive Committee meeting on February 2nd. But on Thursday at the Will County Board meeting during the public comment portion, three women spoke out against Balich’s post. Virginia Rimeika of New Lenox said she’s, “tired of the callous, sexist attitude women experience everyday,” and says he accepted a job representing all people in his district.

Balich did not apologize after the public comment portion. And says the post was not his opinion but offered as satire.