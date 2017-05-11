Will County Board Members Consider Architecture Firm’s Recommendations Adding To Cost Of Judicial Complex

The Will County Board members are getting an update on the new Will County Courthouse or Judicial Complex as it will be known. The Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt will be also be on hand to hear from Wight & Company architecture firm on the scope of the project. The firm has tried to come in at the target budget of 195.5 million dollars. But it is recommending some improvements to the project which will cost over 2.2-million dollars. This represents just over a 1-percent increase. The firm believes the additions will have a positive impact for security, easier public circulation in the building and reduced life cycle cost. One recommendation for board members to consider is adding a water softening system which costs just under 40-thousand dollars. The other is building a 6th public elevator. This saves money in the short term but will cost 3-times as much in the future.

Currently the building is budgeted for ten floors with two floors shelled-out. In other words two floors would not be finished until a later date. Once those floors are finished, a 6th elevator would be necessary.

Eight working floors would give the Judicial Complex 28 courtrooms. Currently the Will County Courthouse has 23. But once all ten floors are in use, it will have 38 courtrooms. This could be significant if the 2020 census requires more judges in Will County.

Each floor costs upwards of 7-million dollars to build. The new Judicial Complex could be completed by 2021.