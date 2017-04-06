Will County Board Speaker Says New Public Safety Complex Will Make Residents Safer

Construction is ahead of schedule and under budget for the new Public Safety Complex in Joliet according to the Will County Board. Speaker Jim Moustis (R-Frankfort) along with Gloria Dollinger (R-Joliet) and Don Moran (D-Romeoville) visited the new Public Safety Complex in Joliet.

Construction on the Public Safety Complex began in October 2016, and was initially estimated to be completed by March 2018 at a cost of $29.5 million. The building should be complete three months early, in December 2017, thanks to an accelerated contract. Board Speaker Moustis says, “It was rewarding to see the construction of the Public Safety Complex coming along so well.” He says the building will make the lives of Will County residents safer.

The new Public Safety Complex will house the Sheriff’s Office, 911 Dispatch Center, and Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB). The 85,000 sq. ft. facility is located in Joliet on Laraway Road and Route 52. It will replace the existing Sheriff’s Office next door and provide a new administration and training building, evidence storage, and space for a consolidated 911 Dispatch Center that will serve 30 communities, as well as ETSB. Once the new complex is complete, the old Sheriff’s Office will be torn down.