Will County Board Swears In New Member From Channahon

Channahon Village Trustee was unanimously approved by the Will County Board to replace Ragan Freitag in District 6. Debbie Militello was sworn in yesterday at the Will County Board Meeting. The appointment comes after Freitag from Wilmington retired from her position on the Board to become the Chief of Staff earlier this year.

Board Speaker Jim Moustis thinks, “Debbie will be a strong addition to the Will County Board, especially due to her extensive knowledge of the budget and of how Will County functions.

Militello most recently served as a Channahon Village Trustee and as the chief deputy treasurer in the Will County Treasury, where she was responsible for preparing and administering the budget. She has stepped down from these positions to take the position on the Will County Board.

Militello will join Don Gould (R-Shorewood) in representing District 6, which spans southwest Will County and includes the townships of Jackson, Channahon, Wilmington, Wilton, Wesley, Reed, Custer, Florence, and parts of Troy Township. The next election for District 6 seats will be held in November 2018.