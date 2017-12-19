Will County Breaks Ground on New Courthouse

Will County officials gathered today to break ground on the county’s new modern courthouse. The state-of-the-art courthouse will be filled with the latest technology and will accommodate the county’s predicted growth. The new courthouse will be 10-stories and will contain 38 courtrooms. There will also be a four story administrative building directly in front of the tower which will house the circuit clerk and sheriff offices. Non-court functions will be handled in the administrative building. Demolition work has already begun on the site of the former First Midwest Bank building. The removal of trees and pavement is ongoing with the actual demolition of the bank building expected to begin after Jan. 1. The estimated construction completion date is fall of 2020 with the new Will County Courthouse becoming one of the tallest buildings in downtown Joliet.