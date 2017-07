Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots has announced that she will be retiring at the end of her term in 2018. Voots has served as the County Clerk since 2002 and worked in the clerk’s office for over 40 years. She told WJOL on Monday afternoon that the recent birth of her first grandchild led her to make the decision to walk away at the end of her current term. Her four-year term will expire in December of 2018.