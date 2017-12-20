Will County Consolidated 911 Center Goes Live

Will County’s new consolidated 911 Dispatch Center and Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB) goes live this week bringing together 31 separate communities under one centralized roof to better coordinate and respond to emergencies. The consolidation is one of the first and largest in the state.

“I’m very proud of the Will County Board for rising to the occasion and working with the ETSB on the mandate they received by the state to consolidate,” said Board Speaker Jim Moustis (R-Frankfort). “With the Board’s help, 31 communities will now be better served by this one single state-of-the-art facility.”

The new 911 Dispatch Center and ETSB are located on the first level of the new Public Safety Complex, which is also the home of the new sheriff’s facility. During the planning phase, the county board made sure to allot extra space for growth should the need arise. Construction on the Public Safety Complex finished this month, and the building will be officially unveiled to the public in January.

“With our 911 emergency responder radio systems in a centralized location, Will County residents can rest assured that no matter the emergency, we have never been more prepared,” said Ray Tuminello (R-New Lenox), Chair of the Capital Improvements Committee. “Public safety is always the top priority of the Will County Board.”

In addition to housing the 911 Dispatch Center, the Public Safety Complex is one of nine sites housing an entirely new county-wide public safety radio system. The new P25 system uses technology that is interchangeable across agencies, removing the need for costly upgrades when new radios are purchased. The new system also allows different departments to communicate more easily with each other regardless of the brand of radio they use. As part of the new radio system, a new radio tower was also installed at the Public Safety Complex. Having the Dispatch Center along with the ETSB and sheriff’s facility in a single, high-tech building will improve communication and speed up response times.

Construction on the $33 million, 85,000 sq. ft. Public Safety Complex began in October 2016. Some offices began moving into the building as early as September 1, 2017. Now that the Public Safety Complex is complete, the county will start on the construction of a new courthouse in downtown Joliet.