Will County Coroner: Two Deaths Related in Plainfield

The Will County Coroner will be conducting autopsies on Sunday, October 29th following two deaths in Plainfield that are related. In the first instance, a woman was shot several times at the Jewel/Osco located at 135th and Route 59 in Plainfield. The female victim was pronounced dead at 1:08pm on Saturday, October 28th at Amita Bolingbrook Hospital. Her identity has not been released pending family notification. Painfield police is investigating the incident as a homicide.

In the second instance, a male was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Walnut Circle in Plainfield. He died of a single gunshot wound. It appears to be a suicide. An Autopsy is scheduled today. His name is withheld pending family notification.

Plainfield police department had blocked off Walnut Circle for most of Saturday and reopened the area Saturday night at approximately 11 p.m. On their Facebook page, the department believes the two incidents are related and there is no threat to the community.

On Saturday, October 28th sometime around 3:30 p.m. the Painfield police department stated on Facebook that they currently had “2 major crime scenes going on. At Jewel at 135th and Route 59 and and an active armed barricaded situation on Walnut Circle near 119th.” Prior to that at around 2:30 p.m. on Facebook, the Plainfield police department asked people in the area of Walnut Circle to remain in their homes until further notice.

The Northern Illinois FireGround Facebook site also reported the Plainfield shooting at 13459 S. Route 59. “Multiple agency response for a person shot in the parking lot of the Jewel food store. The suspect fled and barricaded in a home nearby.”

Plainfield Police department will post an official press released on Monday.