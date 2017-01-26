Will County Crime Unit Returns To Joliet Home Searching For Human Remains

Rolling Meadows police along with the Will County Crime Unit will return to a Joliet home this morning to continue their search of a missing Rolling Meadows teen from 1975. Michael Mansfield disappeared in 1975 after leaving his home to visit a friend. Police say their investigation led detectives to a home on Barber Lane in unincorporated Will County. The search comes over five years after Mansfield’s former college roommate confessed to killing the 19-year-old on his deathbed.

In 2011 Russell Smrekar gave a deathbed confession that he killed two other people, Michael Mansfield and Ruth Martin. Smrekar was serving a 300 year sentence for killing a couple before they were supposed to testify against him for stealing two steaks worth 4-dollars from a grocery store. The victims were a married couple Jay and Robin Fry.

It’s unclear why police are investigating now considering the confession occurred 5 years ago. But law enforcement tell WJOL that cold cases typically are put on the back burner.