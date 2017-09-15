An examination of DCFS records is showing that the office that investigated the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby has a history of understaffing and excessive caseloads. The “Chicago Tribune” reports that investigators in the Will County office sometimes get 30 or more new cases a month, far above the national standard. In April, Semaj was found wedged under a couch in her Joliet Township home where at least six adults and about 15 children lived. Just hours before she was reported missing, a DCFS investigator who was only an intern visited the house but failed to gather critical information. That home was the site of eleven investigations since 2015.
Will County DCFS Office Linked To Toddler’s Death Overworked
Sep 15, 2017 @ 4:00 PM