Will County DCFS Office Linked To Toddler’s Death Overworked
By Evan Bredeson
Sep 15, 2017 @ 4:00 PM

An examination of DCFS records is showing that the office that investigated the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby has a history of understaffing and excessive caseloads. The “Chicago Tribune” reports that investigators in the Will County office sometimes get 30 or more new cases a month, far above the national standard. In April, Semaj was found wedged under a couch in her Joliet Township home where at least six adults and about 15 children lived. Just hours before she was reported missing, a DCFS investigator who was only an intern visited the house but failed to gather critical information. That home was the site of eleven investigations since 2015.

