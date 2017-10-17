Will County Deputies And Correctional Officers Will Wear Mourning Bands In Honor Of CO Kevin Brewer

Funeral arrangements for Will County Deputy Correctional Officer Kevin Brewer will be handled by Fred C. Dames Funeral home. A wake will occur this Thursday from noon to 8pm. Will County Sheriff’s office will be doing a formal walk-thru at 1pm.

Sheriff Mike Kelley has ordered all sworn personnel attending the services to be dressed in Class A uniforms with ‘mourning bands’ to be placed on all badges. All sworn personnel (deputy officers as well as correctional officers) will be wearing ‘mourning bands’ throughout their day-to-day shifts through November 14th, 2017 in respect, honor, and memory of CO Kevin Brewer.

Brewer died while on duty Saturday night at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He was transported to St. Joe’s Hospital where he subsequently passed away. According to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s office, “Kevin began his career at the Sheriff’s Office in 2007. Administrators, supervisors, and coworkers, describe Kevin as being ‘truly a great guy and a wonderful family man.’ The news of his sudden death has shocked the entire Will County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Will County Sheriff’s office extends their deepest condolences to Kevin’s wife, three daughters, and to his family and friends.

Brewer was married to former Joliet City Council Woman Brook Hernandez Brewer. She was appointed to the Joliet City Council in October of 2016 by Mayor Bob O’Dekirk to replace Jim McFarland, who resigned.

The funeral will be held Friday, October 20th at 10am then proceed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Hickory Street. The procession from the church to Woodlawn Memorial Park will follow.

Cause of death is pending autopsy results.