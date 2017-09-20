Will County Executive To Present Balanced Budget Proposal on Thursday
By Monica DeSantis
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 5:27 AM
Will County Executive Larry Walsh will present the annual budget proposal to the Will County Board Thursday, September 21st. The fiscal year 2018 budget is proposed as a balanced budget that addresses cuts from the State of Illinois and still funds the County’s debt obligations according to a statement from Walsh’s office. The $551 million budget includes $84.5 million to support progress on the county’s largest capital campaign in its history.

