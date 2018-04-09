Will County Farmer Asks Where Will China Buy Soybeans If Not From U.S.

China is the number one export market for Illinois soybean growers. Manhattan farmer John Kiefner says if China isn’t getting their soybeans from U.S. then where will they go. There are only so many soybeans grown in the world. China can’t buy enough soybeans in the world to make up for the U.S. crop.

Soybeans are the number one source of animal protein. Soybeans experts are crucial for Illinois. President Trump called for 100-billion-dollars in tariffs in response to China’s decision to put tariffs on U.S. goods last this week. Kiefner says the commodities market dropped overnight when China announced tariffs on pork, wine, nuts and soybeans. Soybeans last week dropped 60 cents in after hours trading in one night.

Five years of income has gone for Illinois farmers. If farmers loose too much money the cost could be transferred to taxpayers. A lot of farmers buy insurance and if revenue goes too low that might create a trigger for an insurance claim or pick up a government subsidy.