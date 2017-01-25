Will County Forest Preserve Announces Photo Contest Winner

Kevin Keyes of Westmont took first place in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest, which ended Jan. 20 when online voting concluded for seven finalists’ photos.

After all of the likes, shares and comments were tallied on the District’s Facebook page, Keyes’ photo of a toad perched on a toadstool in Rock Run Preserve in Joliet won the overall contest, which began June 1.

Second place went to Lauren Dundek of New Lenox for her photo of a frog peeking through the foliage in Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction in Mokena. And Chuck Medrano of Mokena won third place with his serene photo of a snow-covered bridge in Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox Township.

Prizes were awarded for the top three finishers, and all who entered the contest qualified for a participation gift. Around 160 people submitted more than 700 photos for consideration.

To view all of the 2016 Preserve the Moment contest entries click here