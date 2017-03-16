The Will County Forest Preserve Looking For A Few Good Artists

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is seeking artists to participate in its “Arts & Nature on the River” event this June at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. The District is looking for 12-20 individuals, or small groups, from a variety of disciplines who can connect people with nature and the art it inspires. This year’s theme is “finding flow.” Interested artists are invited to forward a brief artist bio, description of their work and a representative photo, video or audio file along with their take on the theme. Click here for more details. The deadline for proposals is April 1 with artist notification by April 15.

Pictured above an artist puts finishing touches on her canvas during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s inaugural “Arts & Nature on the River” event in June 2016 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.