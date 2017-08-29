Will County Hires New Facility Management Director

A new position has been created in Will County to oversee county building projects and management. Joel Van Essen has been hired by Will County. He’s a 20-year veteran of United States Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps and his new title will be Facility Management Director. The Orland Park native was hired in July and hit the ground running in preparing to relocate the Sheriff’s operations from several buildings into the new Public Safety Complex. The complex is slated to open at the end of this year.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh said, “This is an exciting time for Will County as we are in the midst of the largest capital campaign in our history. Having Joel on board to oversee the day to day operations of these new and our existing building is a great asset for the county.”

While serving in the U.S. Navy, Van Essen managed naval facilities at various bases around the country. Most recently, Van Essen served as project manager for the University of Chicago Medicine’s $200 million cancer center renovation.

In addition to the new courthouse, Van Essen is working with health department officials on programming needs for its new building.