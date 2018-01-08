Will County Historians Say Found Flower From Lincoln Casket
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:30 PM

There’s a new addition to the Lincoln collection in Illinois. Sandy Vasko with the Will County Historical Society last week said that she found a pressed flower that looks to be from Abraham Lincoln’s casket. Vasko says she found the flower in a box that once belonged to Civil soldier and former Joliet mayor, James Elwood. There was also a handwritten note that says the flower came from Lincoln’s casket in Washington D.C. in April of 1865.

