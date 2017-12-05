Will County Honors 200th Birthday of Illinois

Will County Executive Larry Walsh and other local officials honored the 200th birthday of the State of Illinois today by raising the Illinois Bicentennial flag at the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. A yearlong celebration will commemorate the state’s milestone birthday.

Walsh said “Illinois is the 21st state in the union and I am proud of our progress. Despite the current challenges we face, it is important to note the proud history of progress over many past challenges. The future is still bright and our citizens are what makes Illinois great.”

The official birthday of the state of Illinois is December 3, 1818. Monday’s event marked the beginning of the yearlong campaign, “Born Built, & Grown” which will honor the people, places, and things that make Illinois strong, kind, and beautiful. Numerous flag-raising events occurred simultaneously today across the state.

Other statewide events include a Martin Luther King celebration on January 15, 2018 and a birthday bash on Presidents’ Day, February 19, 2018. A complete list of events can be found on the website: Illinois200.com.