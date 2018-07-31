Will County Investigating a Home Invasion in Monee Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four individuals who are suspected of being involved in a home invasion in Monee Township. It was on Monday morning at 6:00 a.m. in the 25000 block of S. 80th Avenue in Monee Township that an elderly female exited her master bedroom after she heard what she believed to be someone trying to open the front door of her home. The woman’s elderly husband was still asleep at the time. When the woman entered the hallway, she was met by a male black subject with a hood over his head. The subject was pointing a handgun at her and told her to “Give us your money and phones.” The woman complied and turned over some cash, a wallet, one wireless phone, and her cell phone. While she was gathering the items, she also observed three other male black subjects enter her residence and go into other areas of the house. The subject then instructed the woman to go into her bedroom and not to come out. Upon leaving the residence, the offenders stole the couples 2009 Ford Edge SUV. The woman waited a few minutes and called the police with a phone that was not taken by the offenders. The woman, nor her husband, were injured in the incident. The vehicle was recovered in the 7100 block of Paulina in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. Along with that vehicle, Chicago Police and Will County detectives were able to locate two additional vehicles that had recently been stolen from Crete and Chicago. All three vehicles were parked on the street in that neighborhood. More information will be shared when details become available.