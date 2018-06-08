Will County Judge Carjacked While in Chicago

A Will County Judge was carjacked on Friday morning in Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood. Judge David Carlson was returning from an event in Chicago when he stopped in a Walgreens parking lot in the 100 of South Halsted Street at 2 o’clock in the morning. As he was returning to his car from the store, a group approached the Judge and told him to hand over his keys or he would be shot. The perpetrators then left in Judge Carlson’s vehicle. Police were able to recover the stolen car through a theft prevention service. Carlson was uninjured in the incident and authorities have launched an investigation in the crime. Carlson has served as a Will County Judge since 2013.