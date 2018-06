A Will County Judge was carjacked early Friday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune. 47-year old Judge David Carlson was in Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood after attending an Hellenic Bar Association event on Thursday evening.

Around 2:00 a.m., he was reportedly parked in the lot of a Walgreens in the 100 block of South Halsted

Street when a group of people approached and forced Carlson out of his car.

Carlson was not injured during the carjacking. Police are investigating.