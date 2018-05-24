Will County Juvenile Division Chief Tina Filipiak to Receive Honor from Illinois Juvenile Officers Association

The Will County State’ Attorney’s Office is proud to announce that Assistant State’s Attorney Tina Filipiak, who serves as the chief of his Juvenile Division, will receive the 2018 Distinguished Service Award from the Illinois Juvenile Officers Association. Filipiak, who has led the State’s Attorney’s Juvenile Division for the past 25 years, will receive the honor at the IJOA and D.A.R.E. Annual State Conference in East Peoria on June 15. State’s Attorney Glasgow nominated her for the award earlier this year. As the Juvenile Division chief, Filipiak supervises all prosecutions involving minors in Will County. The Juvenile Division also prosecutes parents who abuse or neglect their children. In the most serious abuse and neglect cases, the division litigates the termination of parental rights. The IJOA provides high quality training and is involved in programs aimed at preventing and controlling juvenile delinquency. The organization is open to anyone employed by or retired from an agency dealing with prevention, control, and correction of juvenile problems. Filipiak joined the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1992.