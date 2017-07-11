Will County Lauded for Effectively Ending Homelessness Among Veterans in the County

On Tuesday morning, Will County was celebrated by the federal government for being a leader in the fight against an issue that has plagued the entire country, including Will County. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs has confirmed that the Will County Continuum of Care has effectively ended homelessness among veterans in the county. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, sent a letter to Will County officials acknowledging the success of the Will County Continuum of Care program in ensuring any veteran in Will County who is experiencing homelessness will receive help to find permanent housing. They also commended the infrastructure and systems built to ensure any veteran experiencing homelessness in Will County quickly gets the support needed to find a permanent home. In 2016, 59 Veterans were connected to permanent housing in the local community, averaging 58 days of homelessness. Since the beginning of 2017, 45 Veterans have been connected to permanent housing in the county. For information about the Will County Continuum of Care you can contact Will County Center for Community Concerns Homeless Services Director, Merridith Montgomery at (815) 722-0722.