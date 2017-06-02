Will County Launches New Emergency Preparedness App

The Will County Emergency Management Agency is launching a new app called “Ready Will County.” The app will help residents with an emergency preparedness plan. The “Ready Will County” app allows users to create individual and family emergency plans, which include important data such as emergency phone numbers. The app contains information on local hazards including tornadoes, terrorism and public health emergencies. The app also includes road closures, shelter locations, local police and fire stations that are close to you. Will County Executive Larry Walsh says, “Almost everyone has a smartphone, so it makes sense to have your emergency plans and information readily accessible through your phone, too.”

Residents can download the app for free from the Apple App store or the Google Play store. Search for the keywords “Ready Will County.”