Will County Leads Illinois in Employment Opportunities

In a recent study conducted by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Will County led the state in the percentage of change in the total number of private sector, unemployment insurance-covered jobs, growing by more than 30 percent over the past seven years.

The study titled “Where Workers Work” also reported significant growth in 2017 in manufacturing, healthcare, and sales-related employment. Each of these industries are strong in Will County, but Walsh noted challenges remain and a regional approach is the key to future success.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh said that he is “particularly optimistic of the regional economic development efforts that are taking shape with the Chicago Regional Growth Corporation that was begun in December 2013 as a concept of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and includes leaders from Chicago and the collar counties.”

Walsh said that this group has moved from a concept and now will become a permanent group comprised of public and private sector leaders. This group has a scheduled launch later this month in Chicago. The key goal of these efforts centers around the belief that the Chicagoland region can utilize each community’s strengths to assist the entire metro region in competing with peer regions from around the country and the world.