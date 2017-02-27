Will County Makes Electronic Recycling A Priority

Will County has made electronic recycling a priority. Last year there was only one electronic recycling site available. This year there are 5 electronic recycling sites through intergovernmental agreements approved at the Will County Board. The demand is huge, after 4-million pounds of electronics was recycled in 2015. Marta Keane with the Will County Land Use Department says there is a limit of 2 televisions per visit. There is no limit on string lights, cameras, electronic games and computers.

Lockport Public Works, 17112 Prime Blvd., Lockport, will continue to operate from 6 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

New Lenox Township, 1100 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox, will accept electronics from 5 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

The Peotone Police Department, 208 E. Main St., will operate from 5 to 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Romeoville Public Works, 615 Anderson Drive, Romeoville, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Joliet and Will County will continue to work jointly to collect unwanted electronics from 5 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

For household hazardous waste you can go to the Naperville Regional HHW Facility at 180 Fort Hill Drive.