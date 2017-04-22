Will County Man Killed at Pearl Harbor Finally Laid to Rest

After 75 years, Lockport Township native and Fire 1st Class Michael Galajdik was laid to rest at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Saturday afternoon. Galajdik was one of the men killed on the USS Oklahoma on December 7th, 1941 when the empire of Japan launched a surprise attack on the US Naval Base on Pearl Harbor. Two years ago the Department of Defense launched an effort to disinter all of the unidentified crew from the Oklahoma and apply modern science in the hopes of finding positive identification of the bodies. So far 68 crew members from the USS Oklahoma have been identified.