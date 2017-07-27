Will County Mobile Workforce Center August Schedule Released

The Will County Mobile Workforce Center will be making several stops in August to communities around the county. The mobile center offers state of the art computers local residents can access to help in job searches. Assistance is also available in the following areas:The Will County Mobile Workforce Center will be making several stops in August to communities around the county. The mobile center offers state of the art computers local residents can access to help in job searches. Assistance is also available in the following areas: Information on job openings in Will County, resumes, keyboarding lessons, and high speed Internet access.

The Will County Mobile Workforce Center’s August Schedule is as follows:

Mondays — 9:30 a.m. – noon, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Bolingbrook, Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Rd.

Tuesdays — 9:30 a.m. – noon, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., University Park Village Hall, 698 Burnham Dr., University Park

Wednesdays — 9:30am – noon, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Plainfield Public Library, 15025 N. Illinois St., Plainfield

Thursdays – 9:30am – noon, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St. Wilmington

Fridays – 9:30 a.m. – noon, Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd.,

Frankfort–1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.,

Mokena Community Public Library, 11327 W. 195th St. Mokena