Will County Mourns Passing Of Former County Republican Chair
By Dawn DeSart
|
May 31, 2018 @ 7:31 AM

Former Will County Republican Chairman Jack Partelow has passed away.

Partelow, who was 83, died earlier this week. Friends call Partelow “an eloquent statesman, and a true conservative.” He served as Chairman of the Will County Central Committee for many years.

Visitation is this Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville. Mass  of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at St. Elizabeth Seton in Naperville, beginning at 10:00 a.m., with Father Pat Murphy presiding.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Turning Cooler For The Weekened Westbound I-80 Is Blocked At Ridge IL Senate Approves State Budget, House Expected To Approve Later Today Illinois Lawmakers Ratify ERA Joliet Students Attend Joliet Slammers Game Joliet Fire Department Providing Hands Only CPR Demonstration During National CPR Week
Comments