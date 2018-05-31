Will County Mourns Passing Of Former County Republican Chair

Former Will County Republican Chairman Jack Partelow has passed away.

Partelow, who was 83, died earlier this week. Friends call Partelow “an eloquent statesman, and a true conservative.” He served as Chairman of the Will County Central Committee for many years.

Visitation is this Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at St. Elizabeth Seton in Naperville, beginning at 10:00 a.m., with Father Pat Murphy presiding.