Will County Offers Holiday Lights Recycling Opportunities

Unwanted string lights can be dropped off at three county locations and at all of the permanent electronic recycling centers.

If your holiday Christmas lights have seen better days, you may want to chuck them. Will County has an environmentally friendly way to dispose of old holiday lights.

In addition to the permanent electronic recycling centers, holiday string lights may be disposed of at these three locations: Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St.; Will County Land Use Department, 58 E. Clinton St., Joliet; and Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County, 421 Doris Ave., until Jan. 31.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh said, “Enjoy the holiday season. But keep the health of the planet we all share in mind and recycle.”

Marta Keane, Recycling Program Specialist with the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division, reminds recyclers that not all lights may be accepted.

“Please do not bring incandescent, CFL or fluorescent lamps. The CFL and fluorescent lights are accepted as part of Household Hazardous Waste collection events. Never place any of these items in curbside recycling programs.”

The times and places where electronics can be recycled for free with proof of Will County residency are:

Lockport Public Works, 6 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 17112 Prime Blvd., Lockport; Romeoville Public Works, 5 to 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays, 615 Anderson, Romeoville; Joliet/Will County Lot, 5 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 57 W. Marion, Joliet.

Also, the Peotone Police Department, 5 to 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month, 208 E. Main, Peotone; New Lenox Township, 5 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays, 1100 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox; Channahon Township/Families of Faith, 5 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays, 24466 W Eames, Channahon; and Wilmington City Hall, 5 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays, 1165 S. Water St., Wilmington.

The Will County Land Use Department is led by Director Curt Paddock and is under the County Executive’s office.

For more information about recycling visit www.willcountygreen.com.