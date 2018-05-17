Will County Offers New Event-Finder Website

If you are searching Will County for events going on in your community during the Memorial Day weekend, the process has gotten a lot easier.

Becky Colwell-Ongenae is the Geographic Information Systems Supervisor for Will County. She says the county has created a new website where residents can simply click on their website to find out all of the activities going on in Will County. Colwell-Ongenae says, “It’s a Memorial Day event finder mapping app, that allows you to click on an area that you’re interested in going to, and you’ll see what’s available in that area for the Memorial Day weekend.”

In addition to Memorial Day weekend activities, moving forward, this app will generate local community events for other holidays, as well. “We’re thinking Fourth of July, Veteran’s Day, Halloween displays and haunted houses, as well as a holiday lights’ locator,” says Colwell-Ongenae.

The resource is available at willcogis.org.

In addition to finding out about events going on in your community, Will County residents can also share their own events, via the website.