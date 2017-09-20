Will County Reaches New Five-Year Agreement With AFSCME

Will County has reached an unprecedented five year agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). The new contract on a wage and benefits package with county employees will go through 2021. AFSCME ratified the agreement last night, and the board is expected to approve it on Thursday.

AFSCME workers in the county had been working without a contract since November of 2016. The new contract calls for employees to pay a larger percentage of their health insurance premium each year, climbing to 15 percent of total healthcare premiums by 2021. For the first time, employees will also have the option to open a Health Savings Account.

Under the terms of the new agreement, AFSCME employees will see wage increases of one percent effective September 1, 2017 and 2 percent on December 1, 2017 each year until 2021 where employees will get a 3 percent raise. The contract will not be retroactive to the beginning of the current fiscal year.