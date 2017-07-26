Will County Recognized As Solar-Leading Community

Jack Morgan (Project Manager) of NACo (on right) and Chris Walker (Project Manager) of The Solar Foundation (on left) presented the SolSmart Bronze award to Samantha Bluemer, Energy & Conservation Specialist in the Resource, Recovery, and Energy Division of the Will County Land Use Dept. at the recent NACo (National Association of Counties) conference held July 21-24 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Executive Office)

Will County has been recognized as a solar-leading community by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) in the 2017 SolSmart Program. The program is a component of the larger SunShot Initiative, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, a national effort to drive down the cost of solar electricity and support solar adoption.

Will County has been named a SolSmart Bronze designee for its commitment to the development of solar energy that reduces utility costs and supports the environment. In an effort to showcase Will County”s commitment to residential solar development, County Executive Larry Walsh signed a solar statement in 2016 supporting the reduction of barriers to residential solar development to initiate Will County”s participation in the SolSmart program.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh says he’s “proud of the efforts of our Land Use Department to encourage the use of solar power in our county,” “By including solar energy as an option on our county’s building permits, we are encouraging our residents to utilize solar energy whenever possible. Will County is committed to embracing green practices to preserve our natural resources.”

Will County was awarded this designation in part because of its efficient building and zoning processes. The newly adopted online public portal allows the public to apply, pay for, and receive building permits remotely and offers inspection scheduling options.