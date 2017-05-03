Will County Residents Invited To Annual National Day Of Prayer Service

Sally Thomas takes part in a National Day of Prayer event on Independence Mall,Thursday, May 3, 2012, in Philadelphia. Congress established the day of prayer in 1952 and in 1988 declared that it would be held every year on the first Thursday in May. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The National Day of Prayer is being observed across the country on Thursday May 4th and Will County residents are invited to the Jacob Henry Mansion from noon to 1pm. Organizer Mike Clark says this will be an ecumenical service. Pastors and religious leaders from various faiths will be on hand.

The annual observance is held on the first Thursday of May and people of all faiths are invited to pray for the nation. The National Day of prayer belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds. During the service, prayers will go out to the community, schools, children, marriages and the nation. The NAACP thanks the Priz Family and the Jacob Henry Mansion for their donation and support.