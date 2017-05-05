Will County Residents Line Up To Pay Their Property Taxes

Property tax bills were received in the mail this week and people started lining up early at the Will County Building to pay their taxes Friday morning. According to tax-rate.org the median property tax in Will County is $4,921 per year for a home worth the median value of $240,500. Will County collects an average of 2.05% of a property’s assessed fair market value as property tax.

Financial Institutions begun collecting tax payments on May 1st and will continue through to September 1st of this year. Payments made at any listed bank or credit union will not show posted for two weeks. If you require an immediate receipt of payment on your taxes, you’re advised to pay in person at the Will County Building at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet.