Will County Safe Passage Initiative Connects Opiate Users With Treatment

The Will County Executive’s Office is pleased to announce the launch of the Will County Safe Passage Initiative, another critical strategy to reduce the number of heroin deaths in the county. The Mokena Police Department, the Lockport Police Department, the Lemont Police Department, A Man in Recovery Foundation, and Strategic Prevention have worked together to establish the Safe Passage Initiative that will connect opiate users with treatment providers.

Through the Will County Safe Passage Initiative, any resident who is fighting an opiate addiction can go to one of these police departments and ask for help. The individual will be connected with a volunteer from A Man in Recovery Foundation who will escort the person to a DASA-accredited treatment center. The Safe Passage Initiative will offer assistance to any resident suffering from an addiction to opiates or prescription drugs. The program is being piloted through the Mokena, Lockport, and Lemont police departments.

Pictured from left to right; Chief Marc Maton from Lemont, Chief Terry Lemming from Lockport and Chief Steve Vaccaro from Mokena