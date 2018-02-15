Will County School District Shares Details of Disturbing Valentine’s Day Incident

A Will County School District is informing parents and guardians of a Valentine’s Day incident. In a release sent to families on Thursday afternoon Will County School District 92 relayed the details of the incident, which occurred at Oak Prairie school yesterday. During some discussion about Valentine’s Day, a student was reported to have made a statement about disliking the holiday and being a “school shooter.” This student also was reported to have made a motion with his fingers that resembled a gun. District 92 stated that an investigation has reviewed the incident for the last 24 hours and it has been determined that there is no evidence that a credible threat ever existed for the school. Superintendent Dr. Peter M. Sullivan asks parents and guardians to not hesitate to contact your child’s school staff if you have any concerns regarding a safety matter. No word was shared on what if any punishment was handed down to the student in question in the incident.