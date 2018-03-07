Will County School Districts Respond to Possible Student Walkouts

High School students across Will County are planning on joining a nation walkout to protest school shootings. Students in the both Plainfield School District 202 and Lincoln-Way High School 210 are planning on walking out of class on March 14th for 17 minutes in response to the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida. The two school districts in question however are taking decidedly different tactics when it comes to their response to the walkout. Lincoln-Way 210, in a statement to WJOL, said that the students in the district have been coordinating their efforts with building principals. They went on to say “while we do not endorse or condone this activity, we believe that students have a right to express their opinions and peacefully protest.” Plainfield District 202 Superintendent Lane Abrell has taken a different approach informing district parents in a letter that the safety risk for all involved is too great and “District 202 will not approve or endorse a walkout by our students.” The state also says that any student who walks out or disrupts the school day will receive the appropriate school discipline. The letter also informs parents that building principals and administrators will be working with students, staff, and community members to provide building-specific, age-appropriate, safe activities and options that provide concerned students a voice. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.

The following statement is from Plainfield School District 202 Superintendent Lane Abrell regarding student walkouts. Click here.