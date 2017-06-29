Will County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Deceased Male

The Will County Sheriff’s Department Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the deceased man that was found on June 21, 2017 in Green Garden Township. A Will County Highway Department employee found the body along Manhattan-Monee Road while cutting grass. On June 22nd, the Will County Coroner performed an autopsy and advised Sheriff’s detectives that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The body was badly decomposed and remains unidentified. Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing their investigation, however, they have no leads in their attempt in identifying the man. The man was wearing Clarks brand sandals size 8.5, red shorts, a men’s Burberry watch and a gold ring that is believed to depict St. Jude. He was approximately 5’3″ tall with a 32″ waist. If anyone has information, please call 815-727-8574.