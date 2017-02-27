Will County Sheriff’s Department Warns Of New Scam

By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 27, 11:01 AM

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that there’s a rash of recent phone scams from someone claiming to be a police officer from their office. Several reports have apparently been received by deputies, with the names Lieutenant Taylor or Lieutenant Tatum being used by the scammers, who claim there’s a warrant out for the arrest of the person who answers the phone. The sheriff’s office says all active Will County warrants can be verified online at WillCountyWarrants.com.

