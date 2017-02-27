The Will County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that there’s a rash of recent phone scams from someone claiming to be a police officer from their office. Several reports have apparently been received by deputies, with the names Lieutenant Taylor or Lieutenant Tatum being used by the scammers, who claim there’s a warrant out for the arrest of the person who answers the phone. The sheriff’s office says all active Will County warrants can be verified online at WillCountyWarrants.com.
Will County Sheriff’s Department Warns Of New Scam
Feb 27, 11:01 AM