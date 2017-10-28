Will County Sheriff’s Detectives Hopes Public Identifies Suspect

Will County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in a suspicious incident. On 10/23/17, around 10:40am, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Laurel Drive in Naperville, Wheatland Township, in reference to an activated home burglar alarm. The suspect and his vehicle were captured on the homeowner’s video surveillance system. The suspect was also seen in the video taking an Amazon package from an Amazon driver. The suspect previewed the package but upon leaving the scene left the package near the front door. The home alarm was activated shortly after the suspect was seen going toward the back door of the home. The vehicle is possibly a black Camry with a spoiler.

Neighbors reported to deputies that they had also observed the same subject near other homes in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, at 815-727-8574, extension 4965.